Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.83

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.83 and traded as high as C$19.49. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 4,733 shares trading hands.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.83.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0738292 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.