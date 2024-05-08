Hudson Technologies (HDSN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN):

5/2/2024 – Hudson Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

5/2/2024 – Hudson Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

5/2/2024 – Hudson Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Hudson Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

