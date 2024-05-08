Hudson Technologies (HDSN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN):
- 5/2/2024 – Hudson Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 5/2/2024 – Hudson Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 5/2/2024 – Hudson Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – Hudson Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hudson Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of HDSN opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
