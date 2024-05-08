Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,435.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after buying an additional 672,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,572 shares of company stock worth $2,161,024. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $248.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.38 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.61 and a 200-day moving average of $262.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

