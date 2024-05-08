ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.58

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.58 and traded as high as $27.16. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 4,212,040 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $54,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

