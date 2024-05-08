IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $714.81

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 714.81 ($8.98) and traded as high as GBX 776 ($9.75). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 771 ($9.69), with a volume of 729,556 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 859 ($10.79) to GBX 782 ($9.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

IG Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 728 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 714.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In other IG Group news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £67,900 ($85,301.51). Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

