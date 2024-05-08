Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

PODD opened at $184.28 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

