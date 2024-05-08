Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 54.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 235.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 103.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.