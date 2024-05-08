iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $519.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.67 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.85. The firm has a market cap of $448.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

