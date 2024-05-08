iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,712,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

