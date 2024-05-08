iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.96

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.96 and traded as high as $65.92. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 2,898,299 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

