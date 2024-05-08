IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter.

IZEA stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. purchased 20,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $57,569.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,848,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,615.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,962 shares of company stock worth $319,723. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

