J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.07 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

