JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after buying an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after buying an additional 1,226,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $191.80 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $550.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock worth $190,961,526. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

