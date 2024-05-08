Katapult (KPLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Katapult has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.71 million during the quarter.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.63. Katapult has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

