Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of K opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,474,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 208.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 305,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,236 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

