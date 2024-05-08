Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.83

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.83 and traded as high as $24.26. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 62,406 shares.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

