Lightbridge (LTBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LTBR opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Lightbridge has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

