LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $34,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

