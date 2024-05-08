Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $466.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

