LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.75

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.75 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.82). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.77), with a volume of 114,149 shares traded.

LSL Property Services Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £314.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,692.31%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

