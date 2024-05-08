LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on LuxUrban Hotels
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 6.9 %
LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUXH. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.
About LuxUrban Hotels
LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LuxUrban Hotels
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.