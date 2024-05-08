LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 646.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,217 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 869.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 158,774 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,643,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 222,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,394,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 219.25 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

