Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.48

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.48 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 265.40 ($3.33). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 261.10 ($3.28), with a volume of 4,167,387 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.89) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.65).

The company has a market cap of £5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,305.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

