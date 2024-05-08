Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,770,000 after buying an additional 147,260 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $409.34 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $306.09 and a 1 year high of $430.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

