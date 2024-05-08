Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,545 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 110.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 147,260 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $409.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $306.09 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

