ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Rating Increased to Buy at Lake Street Capital

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.90% from the company’s current price.

MODV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded ModivCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ModivCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $703.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 82.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

