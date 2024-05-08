Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Natera Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,177,444.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,750 shares of company stock worth $31,864,820. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

