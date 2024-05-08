National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in National Beverage by 12.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Beverage by 43.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth $221,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Beverage stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.87. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

