New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 336 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,097 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 518,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,494,000 after purchasing an additional 178,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156,230 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 358,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 137,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.