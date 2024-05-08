New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ITT by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ITT by 198.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ITT by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,130,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $138.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

