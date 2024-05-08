New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $266.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,630 shares of company stock valued at $35,089,803. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

