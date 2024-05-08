New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 106.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $183.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

