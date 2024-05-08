New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 839,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after buying an additional 531,682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 4,438.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after buying an additional 482,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

