New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 416,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,090,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 109,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,987,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,661,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.19.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $301.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.77 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

