New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

