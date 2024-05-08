New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Unum Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Unum Group by 2,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,567,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 313,482 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

