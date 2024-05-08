New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 53.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 25.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Essential Utilities by 6.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.