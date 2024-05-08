New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,151 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of EnerSys worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 17.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.77.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

