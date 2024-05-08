New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of PC Connection worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

About PC Connection

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.