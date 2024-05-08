New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Radian Group worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

