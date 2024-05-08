New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $435.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.59 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

