New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of ICF International worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ICF International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in ICF International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ICF International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ICF International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in ICF International by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICFI opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.58 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ICFI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

