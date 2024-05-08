New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Worthington Enterprises worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 over the last 90 days. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

