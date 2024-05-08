New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Carter’s worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000.

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

