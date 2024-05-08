New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.35 Million Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $189,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 288.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ONE Gas by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $232,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGS opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

