New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.40 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.31.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

