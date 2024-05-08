New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.44 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Innoviva worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

