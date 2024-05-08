New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of First Financial Bankshares worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,193 shares of company stock valued at $96,766 over the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

