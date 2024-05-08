New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,739 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Doximity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Doximity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

