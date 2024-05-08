New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,067 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Golden Ocean Group worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.32. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

